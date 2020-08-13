ITB Community launches in Asia ahead of Singapore events

Messe Berlin (Singapore) has announced the launch of ITB Community in Asia.

ITB Community will offer a comprehensive user experience, virtual events (including the upcoming ITB Asia Virtual, which takes place from October 21st-23rd) with business networking opportunities, and knowledge exchange with expansive interactive content for community members to leverage on.

Being the unique platform of its kind for the travel trade industry in Asia, ITB Community will also see through a year-long engagement programme for all travel and tourism stakeholders, free of charge for its inception year.

ITB Community will leverage on ITB Asia’s global database of travel suppliers and buyers to virtually continue their conversations and to contribute best practices and content for the travel trade to navigate the recovery of tourism.

“As the leading travel and trade show in Asia, we remain committed to building a stronger community to support recovery and restore confidence in travel.

“We made the bold decision to ensure that the show still goes on and provide meaningful conversations that have always been associated with our physical events, while fully leveraging the benefits of a digital platform.

“We are proud to announce the launch of ITB Community for sellers to remain connected with buyers.

“They will also be able to expect high-level discussions from the robust conference programme we have become synonymous with.

“In addition, ITB Community will welcome all in the ecosystem and attendees can continue to look forward to establishing the same high-quality customer contacts and conducting business with each other,” shared Katrina Leung, managing director, Messe Berlin (Singapore), organiser of ITB Community.

As part of moving the stage virtual, ITB Asia Virtual will be hosted on ITB Community.

This platform will create an avenue for engagement between buyers, suppliers and industry players.

Attendees can look forward to networking possibilities and hearing from a line-up of expert speakers from across the travel industry.

ITB Community also makes available content and resources for a seamless transition to an online stage.