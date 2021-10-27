Jet2.com expands summer 2023 plans

Jet2.com has added three more UK bases to its plans for summer 2023.

With summer sun in demand, the tour operator to leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has put its programme on sale earlier than ever before.

With programmes going on sale today from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle Airports, this gives customers the opportunity to get that well-deserved summer break locked into the diary well in advance.

The exciting programme gives customers and independent travel agents fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to their favourite summer destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia and Portugal.

On top of six UK bases going on sale just last week, this means Jet2.com has its summer sun programmes on sale for 2023 across nine UK bases.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Following the positive response to six UK bases going on sale earlier than ever before just last week, we are very pleased to be adding Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle too.

“We know that customers want something to look forward to more than ever before, which is why we are putting our exciting summer sun 2023 programme on sale now.”