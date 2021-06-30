ITB Asia to remain online for 2021

ITB Asia will be an all-virtual event this year, with the physical show postponed to 2022.

The virtual event is set to go live from October 25-29.

After close observations of international developments of the Covid-19 pandemic and extensive conversations with local authorities and partners, the show organisers made the decision to move the show online.

The decision is made as Singapore moves to phase three (heightened alert), meaning the current limit for MICE events is set at 250 attendees.

In addition, the recent surge in Covid-19 infections in the Asia-Pacific region has dimmed the positive outlook for the aviation sector, undermining previous optimism among travellers as regional countries tighten border controls and travel restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our team is committed in bringing a hybrid concept of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia for the travel trade industry coming October.

“However, global health and travel uncertainties accompanied by the rapid emergence of new Covid-19 variants had halted our efforts.

“The hybrid concept garnered an excellent response with over 600 confirmed exhibitors, but it has become apparent that international delegates are unable to reasonably plan their participation and travel arrangements.

“Therefore, with a good lead time this year we will conduct the show virtually, offering international delegates a stronger digital platform for business-to-business networking, learning and knowledge sharing,” said Katrina Leung, managing director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB Asia.

ITB Asia Virtual, held virtually second year in a row, will once again be hosted on ITB Community in Asia.

The virtual event previously concluded with a record-breaking participation of almost 35,000 travel professionals tuning in.

Organisers are expecting an even stronger response this year with the longer lead time and as countries around the world plan for tourism recovery.