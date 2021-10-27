Future Investment Initiative underway in Riyadh

The fifth Future Investment Initiative (FII) has kicked-off in Riyadh.

The event will see world leaders, global chief executives, investors and policymakers discussing how best to invest in humanity.

The FII Institute is hosting the event at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC).

Discussions on the first day revolved around the investments that will create the greatest benefits for humanity, as multiple sectors witness a renaissance in the post-Covid-19 era.

World Leaders attending FII include Muhammadu Buhari, president, Nigeria; Stephen Harper, former prime minister, Canada; Kersti Kaljulaid, former president, Estonia; Ali Bongo Ondimba, president, Gabon; Mario Renzi, former prime minister, Italy; FII Institute board member Armen Sarkissian, president, Armenia; and Stephen Harper, former prime minister, Canada.

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia attended a special session to listen to a live interview with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the prime minister of Greece.

The key sessions on opening day included global perspectives on the future of tourism, the new social contract and the evolving roles of government; data futurism, how will artificial intelligence power the metaverse, gaming and e-sports.

Sessions also debated strategies for addressing global supply chain disruptions, convolution of the digital economy and space economy, and metaverse infrastructure for citizens of the digital worlds.

A key session discussed the new age of investment for growth, profit and impact.