ITB Asia to move online in wake of Covid-19

Messe Berlin (Singapore) has confirmed that ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia will go virtual.

The event will remain on October 21st-23rd.

The annual travel trade show will be held on a virtual platform, due to the uncertainty over continued global travel restrictions and safe distancing measures.

The virtual event will be hosted on a newly developed platform, also known as the ITB Community, which is due to launch next month.

In addition to hosting this year’s edition of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and the inaugural Travel Tech Asia, ITB Community will also facilitate a year-long virtual engagement programme for key stakeholders which will allow them to continue forging new partnerships and strengthen existing business relationships with important players in the region.

Katrina Leung, managing director, Messe Berlin (Singapore), said: “Taking into consideration the need for businesses to connect, it is imperative for us to unite the community to enable business meetings to take place for a seamless knowledge exchange.

“ITB Community will be the latest permanent addition to a wide variety of offerings we have for our customers to tap into for their business success.”

The three-day virtual event for ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia will incorporate key features such as business matching between buyers and sellers, top notch conference sessions, virtual exhibition and more, creating a marketplace for the travel industry.

Andrew Phua, executive director, exhibitions and conferences, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We are heartened that it is pivoting to a new event model this year, demonstrating the travel trade’s ability to innovate and continue forging important partnerships in this challenging time.

“Virtual and hybrid event formats are likely to continue to complement future physical events, and we are confident that Singapore will continue to lead the way forward in this area.”

More information on the ITB Asia virtual event and ITB Community will be released shortly.