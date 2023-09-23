Hyatt to Open First Hyatt House Hotel in Melbourne, Australia in 2025

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Holder East Ltd for a Hyatt House hotel in Melbourne, Australia.

Expected to open in 2025, the 97-guestroom Hyatt House South Melbourne will mark the entry of the Hyatt House brand in the country, demonstrating Hyatt’s growth of its select service brands in the Asia Pacific region.

Purposely designed for guests seeking spacious and well-equipped living accommodations for short or long-term stays, Hyatt House hotels offer an experience that enables guests to enjoy home-like amenities through contemporary design, modern guestroom spaces, and a welcoming community atmosphere. Hyatt House South Melbourne will be located in the bustling hub of South Melbourne, home to the South Melbourne Market and a host of multicultural food, shopping and entertainment landmarks. Close to ANZAC station, the hotel will be ideally located near the Royal Botanical gardens, the Australian Grand Prix racetrack in Albert Park, the business hubs in St Kilda Road, the Docklands, Southbank, as well as the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“We are proud to work with Holder East Ltd on the first Hyatt House hotel in Australia. The brand brings all the comforts of home to guests who do not just want to stay somewhere, but to live somewhere, even if only for two nights. That means more space for living and working, delivered with flexibility, comfort and thoughtful touches,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “This exciting milestone also reflects Hyatt’s continued growth of our extended-stay portfolio, enabling guests to experience our signature care in new ways.”

Construction is underway on the hotel, which is part of the mixed-use Oasis Residences, an urban sanctuary designed by the renowned Hayball architects. The hotel’s 97 guestrooms will offer a mix of room types such as studios and 1-bedroom residential-styled Kitchen Suites with a kitchen island, refrigerator, and stovetop, a spacious living room, a plush bed in the bedroom, and a modern bathroom, ensuring all rooms are thoughtfully designed with the comforts of home. The hotel’s all-day lounge will also house the H Bar, a central gathering spot where guests can enjoy freshly made breakfast or sip a cocktail and unwind in the evening. In addition, the hotel will offer a 24/7 fitness room and communal spaces for working, socializing or relaxing.

“Hyatt House South Melbourne will be a vibrant addition to the South Melbourne precinct. The brand’s focus on offering a home away from home experience will make guests feel genuinely at ease with an elevated, spacious, and stylish experience,” said CJ Wu, chief operation officer of Holder East Ltd.

Hyatt House brand offers an experience tailored to the needs of leisure and lifestyle travelers

Following Hyatt’s entry into the extended-stay market in 2006, Hyatt sought to create a more familiar and less hotel-like guest experience that provides a place to live, not just to stay. The Hyatt House brand was introduced in 2012, named after the very first Hyatt hotel, and reflects a deep presentation of warmth, comfort and hospitality. The growth of the Hyatt House brand reflects its continuing evolution to meet the needs of guests who today work more remotely than ever, seeking more space, more autonomy, and amenities that reflect the comforts of home. Once open, Hyatt House South Melbourne will join a global portfolio of more than 130 Hyatt House properties worldwide.

For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com.