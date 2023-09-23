Hyatt Regency Lisbon: City Break Beyond the City

Hyatt Regency Lisbon takes the lead as the Portuguese rising star set in the sun-soaked capital and tailored for highest demands of contemporary urbanites. The FIRST Hyatt hotel in Portugal is further elevated by district of Belém, formerly a mecca for Portuguese explorers, now redefined into cosmopolitan magnet for discerning travellers.

The hotel’s location benefits from historical landmarks, and culture-filled suburban streets, all within a 15-munute ride to the westernmost capital on the European mainland.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon further provides an artful blend perfectly suited for pleasure seekers beyond the city of Lisbon. Conveniently located in Belém, a five-minute drive from Lisbon’s iconic downtown area is a unique property on the banks of the Tagus River, surrounded by the city’s most important museums and historical monuments like Belém Tower, Jeronimo’s Monastery, Pasteis de Belém, Bela Vista Park, National Museum of Natural History and Fado Museum.

Guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking panoramic views of River Tagus whilst sampling a selection of curated cocktails at the newly added and much anticipated ICON Bar & Rooftop. The hotel’s other celebrated restaurants and bars include the all-day-dining, VISEVERSA restaurant and bar, offering fresh, local produce and an abundance of dining delights. ZEST restaurant also provides authentic but healthy flavours, expected to be further complemented with another restaurant with direct access to ICON bar in the autumn months.

District and city to explore whilst staying at Hyatt Regency Lisbon:

Pastéis de Belém – Discover delicious pastel de nata throughout Lisbon, but none are as entrenched in Portuguese history as the ones at this legendary bakery. Dating back to 1837, an ancient recipe from the Mosteiro dos Jerónimos is recreated every day in the bakery, by hand, using only traditional methods.

Torre de Belém - Experience UNESCO World Heritage site, a cornerstone of Portuguese identity and a symbol of maritime discoveries into uncharted territories. Eponymous of new world expeditions, and the golden historical era it is one of the stellar sights, also coated in unique architecture and design.

Palace of Belém - Walking into the footsteps of global dignitaries since 1700s and make yourself at home at the palatial residence of the President of Portugal. Providing full-access to the dream-like property boasting a ballroom, iconic chequered marble flooring and gargantuan gardens overlooking the Tagus.

No. 28 Tram - Shuttle through the prettiest historic and residential quarters of Lisbon, following the tram tracks of the oldest and iconic No. 28 tram. Distinctively yellow carriages guarantee a picture-perfect ride, eponymous of the Portuguese capital, meandering between historic bairros, palaces, and reputable districts.

Museu de Arte Contemporânea - MAC/CCB - The Museum of Contemporary Arts will open its doors on 28thOctober just in time to show awe inspiring artistic delights headlining the Berardo Collection, Ellipse Collection, CACE and Teixeira de Freitas Collection, as well as a solo exhibition by the Belgian artist Berlinde de Bruyckere.

Lisbon Film Festival - The 21st edition of Doclisboa – International Film Festival takes place between Thursday 19th – Sunday 29th October 2023. The festival will take place in its usual venues in Lisbon: Culturgest, Cinema São Jorge, Cinemateca Portuguesa – Museu do Cinema e Cinema Ideal.

Elevador da Glória - Hop on a ride with one of the three funiculars in Lisbon where slow travel meets spellbinding views. Landmark perfectly matched for romantic wanderers, taking you on a time travel to 1800s and a retro tour of the city.

Fado in the garden - End your city break on a high note soaking up the mild sun in the luscious garden of the Fado icon, Amália Rodrigues. Mesmerising and exclusive concerts in the house where the singer lived for 40 years are open to the public until 6 January 2024.

Hyatt Regency Lisbon’s 204 spacious guestrooms and suites all feature modern interiors and high-end finishing’s, with some including stunning balcony views over the river. Guests also benefit from a world-class wellbeing concept through its on-site spa, managed by Portugal’s top wellness brand ‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’ and Active – featuring gym and two fitness studios.

Prices start from €250.00 per night excluding breakfast, based on two adults sharing a standard queen bedroom. Price based on November 2023 stay.

For further information, please visit: Hyatt Regency Lisbon