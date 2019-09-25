Hyatt Centric the Liberties Dublin takes brand into Ireland

Hyatt Hotels has welcomed the opening of the 234-room Hyatt Centric the Liberties Dublin.

Managed by Hodson Bay Group, it is the first Hyatt branded hotel in Ireland.

Located in the Liberties, one of Dublin’s most historic and vibrant areas which dates back to the tenth century, the hotel is the ideal destination for adventure-seeking travellers wanting to stay in the heart of the action.

Guests will be within ten minutes of a number of attractions, including the Irish Museum of Modern Art, St Patrick’s Cathedral, the Dublin Liberties Distillery and Ireland’s top tourist attraction – the Guinness Storehouse.

The lively Liberties district offers an incredible amount of history to explore.

Guests will have the chance to learn about the stunning artefacts that were unearthed on the hotel’s site during construction, some of which are up to 900 years old.

Hyatt Centric the Liberties Dublin has embraced these exceptional artefacts and their stories by embedding them in unique ways throughout the hotel.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Centric the Liberties Dublin – representing a milestone for Hyatt in Europe,” said Declan Curtis, general manager of the hotel.

“With passionate colleagues providing local expertise, we aim to prepare our guests to explore the best that Dublin has to offer so they can go forth and discover.”

From the large windows overlooking the bustling city, to the spacious guestrooms, the hotel delivers shareworthy experiences for socially connected guests due to its modern feel and exceptional social spaces.

“Dublin is world-renowned for its cultural heritage and as a buzzing business hub, making it a natural fit for the vision of the Hyatt Centric brand.

“In addition to providing sophisticated accommodations and personalised service, this is the perfect hotel for travellers with an adventurous spirit, wanting to explore all the destination has to offer,” said John O’Sullivan, chairman of Hodson Bay Group.

The hotel’s 234 contemporary guestrooms include nine spacious suites.