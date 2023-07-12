Cobo named general manager at Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai has promoted hotel manager, Luis Cobo, to the role of general manager.

With a remarkable career spanning more than 18-years, paired with a passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences, Cobo brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role at the 223-room property.

He has contributed significantly to the growth of the hotel since joining in 2018, as well as leading the repositioning of the resort in 2022, achieving outstanding milestones within the destination.

In his new role, he is set to elevate the much-loved property even further, with a series of updates to enhance the property in the coming months.

A seasoned hotelier, Cobo has held positions in luxury properties across the world with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts in Paris, Bora Bora, London, Dubai as well as the legendary Connaught Hotel, part of the Maybourne Group.

“We are thrilled to see Luis take the reigns as general manager,” said Fathi Khogaly, area vice president / cluster general manager, Hyatt Hotels.

“His extensive experience and proven track record in luxury hospitality make him the ideal candidate to lead our team and continue the hotel’s legacy of providing unparalleled experiences for our guests.”

The appointment as general manager marks a significant milestone for Park Hyatt Dubai, as the hotel continues to uphold its reputation as a luxurious heaven of sophistication and impeccable service.

With Cobo’s vision and leadership, the Resort is set to reach new heights, further solidifying its position as a lifestyle destination in the heart of Dubai.

Take a Tour

Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World recently visited Creek Golf Residences by Park Hyatt Dubai - take a look around below:

Or visit the Amara Spa at Park Hyatt Dubai, considered Dubai’s Best Day Spa by voters at the World Spa Awards.

Park Hyatt Dubai

Park Hyatt Dubai is a luxury retreat adjacent to the world-famous Dubai Creek Golf Club.

The property has been recognised as the World’s Leading Corporate Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards for the past four years, while also taking the title of United Arab Emirates’ Best Golf Hotel at the World Golf Awards.

Located within Dubai Creek Resort, Park Hyatt Dubai is a haven of tranquillity and escapism, transporting guests to a world that seems far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, despite being located just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Deira and Dubai International Airport.

Stepping foot on the property evokes a truly unique feeling of timeless elegance and resplendent relaxation, with the iconic blue and white features reminiscent of stunning Greek architecture.

Home to an array of award-winning food and beverage outlets, the majestic Amara Spa, designer hair salon and with its location just next to an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, Park Hyatt Dubai is the city’s undisputed destination of excellence.

