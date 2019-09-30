Saudi Arabia to relax hotel rules for unmarried foreign couples

Unmarried foreign couples will be allowed to rent hotel rooms together in Saudi Arabia for the first time as part of a wider drive to boost the tourism sector.

Having revealed a new visa regime in September, officials confirmed the latest changes earlier.

Under the new rules, women will also be allowed to stay in hotel rooms alone.

Couples previously had to prove they were married before getting a hotel room - but now these rules have been relaxed for foreigners

“All Saudi nationals are asked to show family ID or proof of relationship on checking into hotels,” the Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage said in a statement.

“This is not required of foreign tourists.

“All women, including Saudis, can book and stay in hotels alone, providing ID on check-in.”

The new visa regulations state that female tourists are not required to fully cover up but are still expected to dress modestly.

Alcohol remains banned.