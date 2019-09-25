Moxy Boston Downtown opens to guests in United States

Located in the heart of Boston’s vibrant Theatre District, Moxy Boston Downtown has officially opened its doors.

The property is filled with stylish nods to the Theatre District and offers buzzing social spaces, spirited beverage and food offerings and distinct amenities for guests and locals alike.

Situated at the corner of Stuart and Tremont Streets, Moxy Boston Downtown is steps from Back Bay and Chinatown.

Engaging from the moment visitors cross the threshold, guests are immediately greeted by the hotel’s food truck-inspired photo booth and tunes streaming from indie617, Boston’s indie rock radio station, which broadcasts its morning show live from Moxy Boston Downtown each day.

Guests can either choose mobile check-in upon arrival to the hotel, or can check in at Moxy Boston Downtown’s second-floor lobby, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the Theatre District.

“With the opening of this property, it’s exciting to bring the Moxy Hotels brand to Boston for the first time – a destination filled with major historic sights, sporting events, musical venues, and so much more,” said Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader, Moxy Hotels.

“Moxy Boston Downtown is at the centre of it all so guests can enjoy everything the city has to offer.”

All of the 340 tech-savvy, modern guest rooms at Moxy Boston Downtown feature a queen bed with floor-to-ceiling windows for spectacular city views.

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International’s new millennial-focused brand that debuted in 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan.

A boutique-hotel concept for the next-gen traveller, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point.