Park Hyatt Milan reopens after a €20 million makeover

Hyatt Hotels has announced that the iconic five-star luxury establishment Park Hyatt Milano opens its doors today after two years of extensively reimagining its spaces, while staying true to the property’s unmatched, historic character. A stone’s throw from the Duomo and with direct access to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the former bank, formidable palazzo and historical hotel offers a brand-new, luxury experience to its international and local guests, in perfect harmony with the city’s cultural context.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Milano, the exclusive hotel and its recent enhancements provide the perfect backdrop to discover authentic Italian luxury. The 106 guestrooms and 25 suites, as well as the common spaces, have been preserved to reflect the property’s historical identity. Elements of contemporary design combined with classic interiors in a delicate and neutral palette evoke a feeling of understated Milanese elegance, delivering guests a refined, home-away-from-home. Sustainability aspects came into play during the restoration of the building’s foundations – while equipping the house with new water pipes and modern air conditioning units as well as focusing on FSC® certified materials for many of the refurbishments.

“The reinvented atmosphere of the new Park Hyatt Milano combines well-beloved and unexpected touches to a deeply personal, luxury offering,” said Monique Dekker, area vice president, Hyatt. “Being able to make such an investment during a critical time for the hospitality industry is reassuring and, I know our team in Milan is thrilled to host local and international guests again.”

The four Terrace Suites, the Presidential Suite and the Duomo Suite with their unbeatable panoramic terraces each overlook the city skyline. Warm-toned durmast oak parquet and original light travertine marble from Breccia Mdicea quarries reference the neutral color palette of the Duomo of Milan and are used for the custom furnishings designed by Venetian Uno Contract. In the bathrooms, elegant medici pebbles on the floors and marble vanities combined with hand-blown glass light fixtures represent a traditional interpretation of Italian luxury. Among others, artwork from Stefano Meriggi, Matteo Boato and Luca Brandi adorn the rooms.

Park Hyatt Milano’s common areas have been revisited with great attention to detail. Located next to La Cupola and illuminated by the natural light coming from the nearly 30-foot-high (nine-meter-high) glass dome, the new fine dining restaurant Pellico 3 Milano attracts both travelers and locals. With its unique culinary experience, the menu sources ingredients and taps into the culinary traditions of France, Spain, Greece and Italy to awaken all five senses while respecting each product and its unique seasonality. The bright space, designed by architect Flaviano Capriotti, features a color palette inspired by the ingredients: warm chestnut brown, urchin yellow, a cool artichoke green with orange and purple tying in pumpkin and saffron. The ceiling and floor reflect the magic of the sky and the productive capacity of the earth, setting the perfect scene for Chef Guido Paternollo’s haute cuisine.

The reopened AQVAM Spa – which features a Turkish bath, multifunctional showers, and a jacuzzi bath adorned with an intricate gold mosaic – offers a selection of treatments utilizing the 111SKIN treatment line. The urban wellness oasis and the gym, equipped with latest generation Technogym equipment, round out the property’s refreshed offering.