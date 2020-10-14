Hurtigruten unveils more detail on Dover sailings

Hurtigruten has unveiled its 2021/2022 expedition brochure, highlighting the adventurous itineraries guests can embark on next year from Dover onboard the newly refurbished ship MS Maud.

The no-fly expedition cruises offer guests the choice of five expedition itineraries with numerous departures from Dover exploring some of the best and remote locations around the British Isles, Norway and for the first time in Hurtigruten’s 127-year history, southern Scandinavia.

The 13- or 15-day round trips will see MS Maud travel to destinations such as the world famous Norwegian Lofoten Islands, which are notable for their distinctive dramatic peaks, Rathlin Island, the home of Northern Island’s largest seabird colony, and the Koster Islands in Sweden, one of the finest coastlines to explore by boat.

There is even a wealth of sailings to head beyond the Arctic circle in winter to experience the greatest natural light show on earth – Aurora Borealis.

MS Maud offers a stylish yet informal environment to provide a sustainable and memorable expedition

A key priority for Hurtigruten is health and safety.

Following guidance from the Norwegian government and local authorities, protocols will be in place and are subject to change in line with the latest announcements from officials.

The line had to briefly suspend operations earlier this year following an outbreak onboard MS Roald Amundsen.

Anthony Daniels, UK general manager for Hurtigruten, said: “We are delighted to launch our new expedition cruises from Dover 2021/22 brochure which will be available to all our travel agent partners.

“There are some incredible itineraries as well as new destinations included that deliver truly authentic adventures for those who are curious to experience more of the world around them.

“Every destination has been handpicked by experts to create the ultimate expedition for guests.”

More Information

Take a look at the brochure here.