New agent portal from Hurtigruten Group

Hurtigruten Group has unveiled a new platform designed to empower travel agents.

It is hoped the service will provide users with all the information and support they need to help sell a Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express cruise.

The new platform features live availability, real-time pricing and instant booking.

There is also an overview of agent bookings and commissions, in-depth training to become a Hurtigruten specialist and access to customised marketing materials.

Mark Walter, head of UK Sales at Hurtigruten Group said: “We understand that now more than ever our trade partners need quick access to up to date information, news, marketing support, training and an easy-to-use booking system.

“Our new agent portal does exactly this and we are delighted to launch all this handy information in one place.

“We urge travel agents across the country to sign up today and start using this excellent platform.”