MS Otto Sverdrup joins Hurtigruten Expeditions

Hurtigruten Expeditions has added a third battery-hybrid powered ship to its line-up, MS Otto Sverdrup.

The vessel departed Hamburg on her maiden voyage earlier.

The move introduces the first year-round expedition cruises from Germany, with Hurtigruten Expeditions offering departures directly from Hamburg to the Norwegian coast.

“We are thrilled to finally be back exploring with our guests.

“This is a day we have all been really looking forward to after a very challenging year for the entire travel industry,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions chief executive, Asta Lassesen.

The growing Hurtigruten fleet of smaller, more sustainable expedition cruise ships takes guests exploring more than 250 destinations across some of the most spectacular waters of the planet – including Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, British Isles, West Africa and the Galapagos.

“We saw the travel industry’s global pause as a golden opportunity to invest, upgrade and improve our ships and product.

“As we return to cruising, MS Otto Sverdrup will feature a combination of advanced green technology, including new battery packs, that will ensure an even more sustainable way of exploring the Norwegian coast,” said Lassesen.

Following a complete upgrade and transfer to Hurtigruten Expeditions, MS Otto Sverdrup’s maiden voyage from Germany will be the first sailing in the step-by-step restart of operations.

Next month, MS Maud will start the first ever year-round UK-based expedition cruises.

“Our guests have been extremely patient, and I know they are as excited as we are. As we return to operations, the safety of our guests, crew and the communities we explore is our number one priority.

Our stringent health and safety protocols, including our vaccination policy for all guests and crew, will ensure that everyone feels safe, protected and comfortable onboard without limiting the experience,” said Lassesen.