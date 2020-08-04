Hurtigruten suspends expedition sailing in wake of Covid-19 outbreak

Hurtigruten has temporarily suspends all expedition sailings on MS Roald Amundsen, MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Spitsbergen until further notice.

The move comes in response to a coronavirus outbreak on board MS Roald Amundsen over the weekend.

The Norwegian government has also confirmed it will stop all cruise ships with more than 100 people on board from disembarking passengers for at least 14 days.

At least 41 passengers and crew on the Norwegian cruise ship have now tested positive for Covid-19, officials say.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew is Hurtigruten’s number one priority.

“We are now focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues.

“We are working closely with the Norwegian national and local health authorities for follow-up, information, further testing, and infection tracking,” said Daniel Skjeldam, chief executive of Hurtigruten.

Hurtigruten is in the process of informing guests booked on the now cancelled voyages.

“In light of the recent increase in new cases of Covid-19 globally, the only responsible choice is to suspend all expedition sailings until we are absolutely confident, we can carry out our operations in line with all requirements from the authorities and with the even stricter requirements we have set for ourselves,” added Skjeldam.

The decision has no impact on Norwegian coastal operations.