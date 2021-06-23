Hurtigruten to launch Galapagos trips next year

Hurtigruten Expeditions is expanding its global offering to the Galapagos Islands.

Famous for the unique nature and wildlife, the isolated archipelago 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador has mesmerised travellers and scientists for centuries.

From January, Hurtigruten Expeditions will expand the breadth of its destinations to include the Galapagos Islands, offering modern-day explorers in-depth adventures described as ‘beyond imagination’.

“We are extremely excited to expand our South America offering to one of the most spectacular destinations on the planet.

“We have seen a clear trend of travellers seeking out truly unique and meaningful travel experiences, with a sharp increase in demand for the type of small ships / big experiences we offer.

“The pandemic has dramatically pushed this development forward.

“There is huge pent-up demand for traveling right now and we are responding with this breath-taking new destination,” Hurtigruten Group chief executive, Daniel Skjeldam, said.

To offer guests one-of-a-kind experiences, Hurtigruten Expeditions has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, the most experienced and renowned travel company in the Galapagos.

Guests will explore Galapagos in style and comfort on-board the fully upgraded 90-guest MS Santa Cruz II, adding to Hurtigruten Expeditions’ growing fleet of small purpose-built expedition cruise ships.

“This partnership brings together two companies that combine the best of two worlds: Hurtigruten Expeditions as a global player with an excellent reputation in expedition cruises, and our long history, deep knowledge and amazing, experienced teams working in the Galapagos Islands.

“We believe the partnership will bolster the Galapagos’ reputation as a nature-based, responsible travel destination on the global stage,” Metropolitan Touring chief executive, Paulina Burbano de Lara, added.

Metropolitan Touring has offered intimate and unique encounters with the islands’ wildlife since they pioneered expedition cruises in Galapagos almost 70 years ago.

The company is considered South America’s Leading Tour Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Starting from January, Hurtigruten Expeditions will offer seven-day adventures, visiting some of the most spectacular and iconic sites of the archipelago on-board MS Santa Cruz II.