West African archipelagos added to Hurtigruten expansion plans

Hurtigruten Expeditions is adding the west coast of Africa and its unique archipelagos – the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde – to its list of new destinations.

The 13-day itinerary includes four countries: Cape Verde, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, with MS Spitsbergen based out of Dakar.

The expansion follows the recent launch of year-round expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands starting early 2022.

“Next year will be one of the most adventurous years for Hurtigruten Expeditions.

“We will start the year by launching our Galapagos operations in January, and at the end of the year, we will introduce our first African cruises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very excited about expanding to new unique destinations, which complements our Caribbean and South American expedition cruises and strengthens our global position,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions chief executive, Asta Lassesen.

“We know our guests want to explore many different parts of the globe, and our ambition is to offer the world’s most exciting destinations that can best be explored by our small ships.

“With the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde, we offer a truly unique and off-the-beaten-track destination that is perfect for an expedition adventure like no other,” said Lassesen.

Hurtigruten Expedition’s first-ever African adventure will depart on November 27th, 2022, and will be the first in a series of expedition cruises to visit Cape Verde and the Bissagos Islands.

One of the world’s most untouched destinations, the Bissagos Islands will offer guests a combination of distinctive wildlife and diverse landscapes as they enjoy four days exploring the 88-island archipelago that is home to hippos, dolphins, crocodiles, sea turtles, manatees and 500 species of birds.

Cape Verde offers a distinctively different scenery compared to the Bissagos.

Hurtigruten Expedition’s itineraries spend four full days visiting ports and destinations that no other cruise ships include.

The ten rugged volcanic islands that make up the country boast a unique blend of African and Portuguese influences.