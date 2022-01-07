New chief commercial officer for Hurtigruten Group

Hurtigruten Group has confirmed the appointment of Steven Taylor as the new chief commercial officer of the company.

In his new position, he will lead the development and execution of strategic commercial initiatives and will sit on the executive management team.

Taylor is a highly-respected commercial, brand and marketing leader with global experience working at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts and Accor Hotels.

He joins Hurtigruten Group from Accor, where he was chief marketing officer and has worked extensively across premium, luxury and lifestyle brands in the travel and hospitality industry across the world.

Speaking about the new appointment, chief executive of Hurtigruten Group, Daniel Skjeldam, said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven to the Hurtigruten Group family.

“His wealth of experience in the travel and hospitality sector will hugely enhance our ambitious growth plans and help maximize visibility of our brands while attracting and nurturing engagement with new and existing guests.”

Taylor will take up his position this month and will be based in London.