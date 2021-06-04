Hurtigruten cancels Maud sailings from UK

Hurtigruten has cancelled a series of expedition cruises this summer.

The line said the decision was due to international travel restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sailing to the Norwegian fjords and Arctic sailing out of Dover this Sunday has been pulled at the last minute, as have two British Isles voyages which were scheduled to depart on July 4th and July 18th.

Anthony Daniels, general manager of Hurtigruten Expeditions, EMEA, said: “We understand this latest news will disappoint guests who were looking forward to exploring the British Isles onboard MS Maud this July.

“Delivering exceptional expeditions is at the very heart of Hurtigruten Expeditions and the current travel restrictions directly impacts our itineraries which means we are unable to offer the Hurtigruten Expeditions experience guests know and love.”

He added that guests can rebook their expedition cruise for later in the season or receive a full refund.

“We look forward to welcoming guests on board MS Maud in the future,” concluded Daniels.