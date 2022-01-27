Short takes up new leadership role with Hurtigruten

Adventure travel company Hurtigruten Group has appointed Gerard Short as its new vice president of digital solutions for its expedition cruising operations.

In this newly established position, he will be part of our growing team that will build the next generation of digital products for Hurtigruten Expeditions.

The brand offers more than 250 destinations to over 30 countries including Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands and West Africa.

Short brings with him over 15 years of experience working in product development and has successfully launched multiple products from inception to market.

In his role prior to joining Hurtigruten, he worked for KultraLab and NHS Digital.

“I am really excited to be joining Hurtigruten at a time of huge growth for the company.

It’s track record on offering guests a sustainable and unique holiday experience is unmatched and I can’t wait to work on projects that will bring the guests even closer to the Hurtigruten experience whether it be online or from their mobile phones,” said Short.