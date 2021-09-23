MS Maud sets sail from Dover for first time

MS Maud has officially set sail on her inaugural sailing from the Port of Dover, becoming the first-ever year-round UK departure for expedition brand Hurtigruten Expeditions.

Offering sailings to explore remote locations around the British Isles, southern Scandinavia and Norway, the ship will be the only expedition vessel to offer no-fly sailings from the UK.

The departure from Dover also cements Hurtigruten Group’s investment in the UK travel industry and coincides with the recent announcement to open a second headquarters in London.

Anthony Daniels, general manager at Hurtigruten Expeditions UK and EMEA, said: “We’ve been waiting patiently for this day to arrive and are delighted to finally see MS Maud set sail on her maiden voyage from the Port of Dover.

“Hurtigruten Expeditions are committed to investing in the UK travel industry and delivering guests new adventures, and our year-round sailings offer UK travellers an unrivalled expedition experience closer to home.

“From witnessing majestic nature in the Scottish Isles to spotting whales off the Norwegian coast, guests can anticipate a unique and adventurous voyage from the comfort of our small expedition ship MS Maud.”

Image: William Cheaney/PA Wire