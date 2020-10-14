Rocco Forte to offer Covid-19 testing as Italy tightens entry criteria

Hotels across Italy are facing mass cancellations after the UK was added to the Covid at-risk list last week.

Travellers from the UK have to either provide evidence of a negative test in the last 72 hours, or agree to be tested on arrival.

In response, Rocco Forte Hotels by launching its own innovative ‘Fit to Travel’ partnership service.

The hotel group has partnered with UK based certified company, Blue Horizon, for a seamless pre-flight testing service.

Entirely bookable online, Blue Horizon will arrange for self-test kits to be couriered to and from travellers’ homes with a guaranteed certificate produced within 72 hours of travel.

Rocco Forte Hotel guests are entitled to discounted tests when quoting a code reserved exclusively for them.

The test costs £169, or £129 for Rocco Forte guests who will be given a £40 discount code upon confirmation of reservation.

Rocco Forte commented: “These are trying times, but I am keen to do anything which will enhance travel and allow our customers to holiday and enjoy themselves.

“Testing in the UK before traveling to Italy reduces much of the hassle and helps make the trip as seamless as possible.

“Upon arrival guests will find our usual hospitality and service.”

Flavio Zappacosta, manager for UK & Ireland at the Italian Tourist Board, explained the thinking behind the testing decision.

He said: “Health and safety measures remain a key priority for visitors coming to Italy which is why Covid-19 tests are now required when entering the country.

“We believe this will help reassure British visitors intending to travel to Italy and significantly increase consumer confidence in the destination at a time when international travel is both uncertain and unstable.

“Travellers are not required to quarantine on arrival.

“They have the option to take a molecular or antigenic swab test 72 hours before travelling and present a negative outcome on arrival or take a test either on arrival at the airport or within 48 hours of entering Italy.

“Rome and Milan already offer free and fast testing facilities at the airport and we expect all international Italian airports to soon have testing centres in the forthcoming weeks.”