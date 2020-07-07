Hurtigruten to offer UK sailings in September

MS Roald Amundsen will embark on a series of short break expedition cruises in UK waters in September.

Hurtigruten will thus become the first expedition cruise line to depart from a UK port since the country entered coronavirus lockdown in March.

The ground-breaking expedition cruise ship will offer a limited number of guests the chance to visit remote parts of the striking British coastline, taking in nature and cultural experiences, together with making full use of their expedition landing boats.

The series will consist of four sailings departing from Portsmouth (September 2nd), Liverpool (September 7th), Glasgow (September 12th) and Liverpool (September 17th).

The hybrid-powered expedition cruise ship will visit hand-picked destinations such as the Isles of Scilly, Fowey, Rathlin Island, Fort William, Oban, Fishguard and Waterford.

Anthony Daniels, UK general manager for Hurtigruten, said: “We are delighted to offer guests the short break expedition cruises to experience the British coastline onboard our pioneering hybrid ship, MS Roald Amundsen.

“We will take guests to lesser-visited parts of the British Isles, and take them up close to nature, and conservation projects.

“This is a great opportunity for those looking to try expedition cruising for the first time, but from closer to home.

“Having operated in Norway throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and having recently restarting regular operations in Norway, our robust health and safety procedures on and off board mean guests can relax and enjoy their UK short break.”

This sailings will operate at a reduced maximum capacity of 350 guests (approximately 65 per cent of total berths).