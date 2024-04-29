Saudi Arabia to host 28th World Investment Conference from November 25 to 27

The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority recently signed an agreement to host the 28th edition of the World Investment Conference with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA). The conference will take place in Riyadh from November 25 to November 27, 2024, under the theme “Future-ready IPAs: Navigating Digital Disruption and Sustainable Growth.”

The 28th World Investment Conference falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to leading digital transformation, sustainability, and global cooperation in the investment sector. Taking place in Riyadh, the conference positions Saudi Arabia as a global investment hub and promotes the promising business environment in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s global role

The conference will delve into issues facing economic development and multiple investment opportunities worldwide. Moreover, it highlights Saudi Arabia’s economic status and enhances international cooperation for global economic growth.

The World Investment Conference also highlights Saudi Arabia’s critical role on the regional and global scale. Hence, the country influences decision-making with its strategic positioning on the global scale. Moreover, the conference will highlight Saudi Arabia’s historic economic transformation under Vision 2030 and its ambitious projects that enhance the Kingdom’s status as a global investment hub.

“The World Investment Conference will serve as a platform to showcase our nation’s potential and forge partnerships that will shape the global investment landscape for years to come,” Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, stated.

Global platform for investment discussions

The World Investment Conference serves as a global platform that will bring together global leaders, major investors and stakeholders to discuss global investment trends and opportunities. Hence, it seeks to promote investment in multiple local and global sectors to promote economic growth.

Organized by the WAIPA since 1995, the conference serves as a platform where investment promotion agencies convene to discuss and address current economic and social matters that may impact global investment flows. “With each edition, the WIC reaffirms its status as a guiding force for sustainable and inclusive development,” stated Ismail Ersahin, executive director and CEO of WAIPA.

Source: https://economymiddleeast.com/