El Seif Group wins Coastal Village contract at Red Sea Development

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded a contract to El Seif Group for facilities management services at the Coastal Village.

El Seif Group, based in the Middle East, will be responsible for delivering facilities management services to 18 residential buildings, 200 villas and townhouses, and the management office at the Coastal Village.

Some 14,000 employees will eventually live and work in the facility.

“Like our guests, our employees are at the heart of our destination which is why the Coastal Village has been designed to set new standards in employee accommodation and welfare practices.

“By working with leading service provider, El Seif Group, we are honouring our commitment to provide our employees with the highest quality of accommodation and facilities which are both comfortable and secure,” said John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company.

El Seif Group was selected due to its alignment with TRSDC’s environmental and social principles and will provide sustainable living for all residents of the Coastal Village.

Both companies will collaborate to develop, tailor and enhance the quality of living for all.

Fahad El Seif, vice chairman, integrated facility management, El Seif Group, said “The size and scale of TRSDC’s Coastal Village is incredibly ambitious and their commitment to go above and beyond existing employee welfare standards is impressive.

“Through our collaborative approach we intend to work closely with TRSDC to oversee the planning and implementation of services and protocols to ensure a high-quality service for every employee.”

The 1.5 million m² Coastal Village area includes management offices, villas, townhouses and apartments and a 144-room hotel.

Envisaged as a vibrant community and set in a prime location on the waterfront, it will offer a range of amenities and leisure facilities including fitness centres, beach clubs and dining outlets, plus a hospital and school.

To minimise TRSDC’s environmental impact, the Coastal Village uses the latest off-site manufacturing and prefabrication techniques to develop buildings, reducing the carbon footprint.

TRSDC also uses eco-friendly, sustainable ‘green’ concrete on-site to minimize emissions throughout the construction process.

The Red Sea Project has already passed major milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and the first hotels will open.

Phase one, which includes 16 hotels in total, will complete in 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea Project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities.