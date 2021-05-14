Hurtigruten expedition ships move to battery-hybrid power

Batteries, shore power and biofuel are at the core of what Hurtigruten Group is calling a large-scale green upgrade of its costal expedition fleet.

The line hopes the changes will see CO2 emissions reduced by least 25 per cent, and NOx emissions cut by 80 per cent.

In what is described as one of the largest environmental upgrades in the history of European shipping, all seven Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express ships will undergo significant green upgrades by 2023.

“We are combining the best available technical solutions and cutting CO2 emissions along the Norwegian coast with at least a quarter,” said Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express chief executive, Hedda Felin.

“And most importantly, we are laying the foundation for introducing new and even more efficient environmental solutions as they are developed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ships will be upgraded using a combination of technologies and solutions specially adapted for each individual ship.

All ships have already been fitted with shore-power connectivity – to fully eliminate emissions when connected in port.

Three ships - MS Richard With, MS Nordlys and MS Kong Harald - will undergo a full-fledged transformation to battery-hybrid power, with installation of new low-emission engines and large battery packs.

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express is part of Hurtigruten Group, an adventure travel group, which also includes Hurtigruten Expeditions.

“Our goal is to operate all our ships and all our cruises completely emission-free.

“While we get one step closer day-by-day, we cannot sit idle and wait for the technology to be in place.

“We are working closely with our partners do drive change, move boundaries while we at the same time utilise the best solutions available already today,” added Hurtigruten Group chief executive, Daniel Skjeldam.

To ensure immediate effect of the green upgrade program already as Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express returns all seven ships to operation this summer, certified biofuel will be introduced across the fleet.

Hurtigruten Expeditions will also start trials with biofuel on selected ships and selected itineraries in 2021.