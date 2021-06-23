Finnair deepens Juneyao Air partnership

Finnair and Shanghai-based Juneyao Air will enter to a joint business partnership next month.

The carriers will cooperate commercially on flights between Helsinki and Shanghai as well points beyond in China and Europe.

Finnair and Juneyao Air started a codeshare cooperation in 2019, when Juneyao Air launched its Shanghai-Helsinki route.

The joint business further deepens the partnership, providing corporate and leisure customers with more flexible routing options, attractive fares and enhanced benefits for frequent flyer members.

Finnair customers will benefit from improved connectivity to a network of 57 destinations in China from Juneyao’s Shanghai Pudong hub, and Juneyao customers will enjoy better access to Finnair’s extensive network of 65 European destinations via its Helsinki hub.

Finnair and Juneyao Air currently operate two flights per week between Helsinki and Shanghai and look forward to increasing frequencies as soon as the pandemic situation allows.

In 2019, Finnair and Juneyao Air both operated daily flights between Helsinki and Shanghai.

“Finnair is all about offering the best connections between Europe and Asia,” said Topi Manner, chief executive at Finnair.

“This is a true win-win partnership, which will enable Finnair and Juneyao customers to enjoy vastly improved access to our joint network.

“It is also testament to Finnair’s steadfast commitment to China as a strategic market.

“We look forward to working closely with our friends at Juneyao, to build an even stronger bridge between China and Europe through our Shanghai and Helsinki hubs.”

Juneyao Air launched its route from Shanghai to Helsinki in July 2019, and since then both Finnair and Juneyao have been codesharing on each other’s Helsinki-Shanghai services and on selected connecting flights from Helsinki to Europe and from Shanghai to other destinations in China.