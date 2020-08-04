Delta relaunches New York connections from UK

Two months after Delta Air Lines resumed flights between London and Atlanta, the carrier has restarted a daily service on the London Heathrow to New York-JFK route.

The United States-based airline remains the only one offering nonstop service between the UK and United States with middle seats blocked throughout the aircraft on all routes until September 30th.

Seat blocks will be automatically implemented to prevent the adjacent seat being booked once a reservation is complete and seats are chosen.

Parties of three or more will be able to book seats together, including middle seats.

“We know how important it is for our customers to feel safe when they fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always our number one priority and even more so during this time,” said Roberto Ioriatti, delta vice president transatlantic.

“This is why, as we add more routes between London and the United States, we’re continuing to limit the number of people per aircraft.

“We are also offering additional flexibility with tickets so customers have extra peace of mind should they need it.”

As part of its COVID-19 health and safety measures, Delta requires employees and customers to wear a face mask or appropriate covering when travelling.