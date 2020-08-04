P&O Cruises delays arrival of new ship Iona

P&O Cruises has said it now plans to take delivery of Iona “before the autumn”.

The British cruise line had earlier anticipated taking delivery of the ship in July, with the date pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

P&O has currently suspended all sailings until at least October.

Following discussions with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg Germany, Iona’s as yet unnamed sister ship will be delivered in December 2022.

Iona will be the latest addition to the P&O Cruises fleet and the largest cruise ship ever built for the UK market.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 185,000 tonnes, 345 metres in length with 17 guest decks and setting new ground for guest experience, Iona will be the first British cruise ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “Whilst our operations as currently paused, we are delighted that we have more clarity on the arrival of these two new ships.

“The final outfitting of Iona is almost complete and is looking stunning and we will take delivery of her before the autumn. We also now know that her sister ship will join the fleet at the end of 2022.”