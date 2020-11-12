Hurtigruten extends book with confidence offer

Hurtigruten has extended its book with confidence offer until the end of December.

The offer is valid for all bookings made from the September 1st for all recently launched 2021 and 2022 costal and expedition voyages.

To reassure and support guests during the ongoing uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, the offer gives guests the opportunity to cancel their 2021/22 sailing for a full refund within 14 days of cancelling the booking.

The refund includes guests deposit, and the cruise can be cancelled for any reason.

Cancellations must be made at least 90 days before cruises departing between January and September 2021 and at least 180 days for sailings between October 2021 and December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Daniels, UK general manager at Hurtigruten, said: “We understand that booking a holiday during this unpredictable time can be stressful, so we are pleased to extend our book with confidence offer to provide greater flexibility and financial security to our guests.

“The policy is applicable for all new coastal or expedition cruise bookings and we look forward to welcoming guests onboard a Hurtigruten voyage next year.”