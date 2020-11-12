World MICE Awards unveils inaugural winners

The World MICE Awards has announced the winners of its inaugural 2020 programme.

Brands to win top honours include Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi (‘World’s Best MICE Hotel’), Vietnam Airlines (‘World’s Best MICE Airline’) and IFEMA Feria de Madrid (‘World’s Best Convention Centre’).

A global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the MICE industry, the programme will search for the best in the sector annually.

Destination winners include Dubai, which has built a reputation for hosting world-class events and will stage the much-anticipated Dubai World Expo, was voted ‘World’s Best MICE Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Best MICE Destination’.

In Europe, Madrid emerged as the winner for ‘Europe’s Best MICE Destination’.

Las Vegas took the title for ‘North America’s Best MICE Destination’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading MICE brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Rina van Staden, director, World MICE Awards, said: “Our winners have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges and represent the best of the MICE industry.

“My congratulations to each of them.”

Other winners include Marina Bay Sands, Singapore (‘Asia’s Best MICE Hotel’); Durban ICC, South Africa (‘Africa’s Best Convention Centre’); W Santiago, Chile (‘Latin America’s Best MICE Hotel’); and Address Skyview, Dubai (‘World’s Best New MICE Hotel’).

