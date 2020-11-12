SO/ Moscow set for 2023 opening in Russia

Accor has announced the upcoming opening of a luxury lifestyle hotel under the SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand in Moscow.

Partnering with the Ant Development, Real Estate Investment Company, the hotel will be located in the Poklonnaya 9 complex.

The hotel will open its doors in 2023 and become the first property for the SO/ brand in Moscow.

The new apartment complex and a designer hotel in one of the most prestigious capital districts of Moscow will meet the highest demand and requirements of premium real estate.

Tabanlıoğlu Architects bureau is responsible for the architectural concept of the hotel keeping Moscow’s authentic character and charm at the heart of the project.

For more than seven years, the bureau has been collaborating with luxury hotels and development projects around the world.

The hotel’s public spaces and guestrooms will be designed by the Rockwell Group, a leading architecture and design firm based in New York.

SO/ Moscow will feature a variety of offerings including a restaurant, bars, lounge areas, and coworking spaces.

Other highlights include recreational and wellness facilities such as a fitness centre with panoramic pool, yoga, functional training rooms, and a spa.

Similar to Ant Development real estate projects, SO/ Hotels & Resorts combine sophistication and dynamic style that reflects the ambiance of the location, making each hotel around the world a true masterpiece of contemporary design with a unique character.

“I am very pleased that our luxurious and fashionable SO/ brand is coming to Moscow and especially in such an iconic place as Kutuzovsky Prospect and Poklonnaya Gora.

“This luxury brand, which is known for its avant-garde design, high fashion influences and trend-setting events, will add a French-infused charm and high-class ambience to the Moscow location.

“It will undoubtedly become a place of attraction for guests and locals alike,” said Alexis Delaroff, chief operating officer for Accor in Russia, Georgia, Ukraine and CIS.