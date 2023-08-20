Houston’s Finest Mixologists Set to Shake Up Four Seasons Hotel for ‘Official Drink of H-Town’ Comp

Houston’s best bartenders will gather once again to compete for the honour of creating the “Official Drink of H-Town.”

Taking place Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:30 pm at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, featured bartenders will present an original cocktail using any of the following spirits: Grey Goose Vodka, Patron Tequila, Bacardi Ocho Rum, Bombay Sapphire Gin, or Teeling Whiskey. A panel of beverage experts (including 2022 winner Brooke Lightfoot and Southern Smoke’s Chief Mission Office Catarina Bill) and event attendees will taste and vote for the winning cocktail, which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for one year. Special prizes from Four Seasons Hotel Houston will also be awarded.

Tickets are limited for this special event and are priced at USD 35. This spirited evening includes three-ounce samples of each featured cocktail, signature small plates from Bayou & Bottle and Toro Toro, and musical entertainment provided by BELLOSOUND DJ Flash Gordon. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Southern Smoke Foundation and the Houston Chapter of the Bartenders’ Guild of America.

“After the rousing success of last year’s event, we are very much looking forward to welcoming back great bartenders from across the city for some delicious competition,” says Johnathan Jones, beverage manager of Four Seasons Hotel Houston. “Bringing these talented drink makers together always makes for a festive evening – inspired, spirited, and most importantly, fun.”

For those looking to make a night of it and stay at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, the Residents Retreat package includes 10 percent off the room rate, breakfast for two, and overnight valet parking. For more information, visit online, call 800 734 4114 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS).

