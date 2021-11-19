Qatar Airways unveils World Cup 2022 packages

With just over a year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks-off, Qatar Airways Holidays has launched a range of fan travel packages.

The deals are inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options.

This week, the England team booked its place in the finals, and fans can now guarantee their match tickets to support the team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the option to choose additional services to explore the host country.

By joining the Qatar Airways Privilege Club, fans will have access to unique travel packages with booking flexibility and get their seats reserved at their preferred matches.

Each fan can book a total of seven matches by combining more than one package.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “It makes us proud to be the Official Airline for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and for the first time ever, the Middle East will take centre stage with Qatar set to host the world’s most prestigious sporting event.

“We anticipate unprecedented demand throughout the tournament, and as part of our agreement with FIFA, fans can rely on us to enjoy a seamless journey from more than 140 destinations across the globe.

“The fan travel packages will guarantee customers a fulfilling experience where every step of their journey will be hassle-free, and with a few easy steps, they can secure seats for their favourite team’s matches.”

Additionally, fans can specify how many guests they are travelling with and the number of rooms they would like to stay in.

They can choose from standard to premium accommodation based on their budget.

More Information

To book or learn more, visit the official website.