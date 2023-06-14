Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort introduces an organic garden

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort prides itself in its ongoing efforts to contribute positively to sustainability in the industry. The establishment has unveiled its latest venture in this pursuit – The Organic Garden – allowing Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort to not only offers a sustainable and eco-friendly dining experience but also provides guests with a serene and picturesque setting.

Situated behind the resort’s Al Maeda restaurant, the Organic Garden showcases a variety of homegrown fruits and vegetables. From tomatoes and eggplants to chillies and capsicums, the garden offers produce that serves as the foundation for the resort’s Farm to Table concept.

By growing their own produce, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort reduces its reliance on external suppliers, minimises transportation emissions, and eliminates the need for preservatives, ensuring that guests enjoy healthier, fresher, and more environmentally friendly dishes.

Dedication to culinary excellence

Arthur Timlin, the director of operations at the hotel said the move shows the venue’s dedication to culinary excellence and sustainability. “Our new Organic Garden not only showcases our dedication to culinary excellence but also represents a profound connection with nature and a commitment to sustainability,” said Timlin.

“We are also able to create more immersive dining experiences for patrons by cultivating our own produce. They can indulge in dishes crafted with hand-picked ingredients bursting with freshness and flavour, all while knowing that every bite supports our mission to minimise our ecological impact.”

As part of Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, the Organic Garden represents a significant step forward in its dedication to sustainable dining.

Surrounded by the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, the garden provides a scenic backdrop that enhances the overall ambiance, where guests can enjoy their meals in the tranquility of nature.