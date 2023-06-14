SCOTTISH SUMMERTIME AT GLENMORANGIE HOUSE

Located deep within the scenic Highlands in the Royal Burgh of Tain, Glenmorangie House is the perfect place to spend a remote, tranquil summer away from crowded Mediterranean beaches or the hustle and bustle of a city break.

Explore the region’s wild scenery by day and the vast sparkling sky by night, take part in Highland Games or a spot of archery, gather with friends (old and new) around the communal table in a dining room designed to evoke the golden wheat fields where the whisky originates, and, of course, indulge in world-class whisky tasting and the warm Scottish hospitality. Glenmorangie House is a Highland hideaway for a summer escape to remember.

Guests can delve into the fascinating world of whisky-making this summer through tours and tastings at the Glenmorangie Distillery - only a short drive away from the House. Here, they can witness the meticulous craftsmanship behind Glenmorangie’s renowned single malts. From the malting process to the aging in oak casks, guests are taken on a journey through the entire whisky production, gaining a deeper appreciation for Scotland’s national drink.

Not just for whisky enthusiasts, (although if you are a fan like me of this legendary whisky brand what could be better), Glenmorangie House offers a range of activities and experiences that cater for those looking for more than a dram: outdoor enthusiasts can embark on invigorating hikes through the picturesque Highlands, spot dolphins on a boat trip around the Moray Firth or try their hand at falconry. The area is also a paradise for anglers, with numerous rivers and lochs offering world-class fishing. By night, the team can arrange tours with thermal cameras to spot smaller native nocturnal wildlife including badgers, foxes, pine martins, hedgehogs and deer.

Within the House grounds, guests can also try their hand at clay pigeon shooting, archery lessons, and or recreate their own Highland Games - Tossing the Caber, Scot’s Hammer or Tug of War. On a clear summer’s night, guests can cosy up under the inky sky for stargazing with an expert guide; some may even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy delectable dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients by Head Chef John Wilson, join him to forage the local landscape for seasonal spoils or bring back their own freshly caught fish for supper to cook up in the kitchen or on an outdoor grill. In addition, there are sessions guided by the expert in-house mixologists to curate a bespoke concoction using herbs and botanicals from the gardens, house-blended syrups from the kitchen and even honey from resident bees.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a day exploring the Highlands, settle into one of the House’s six beautiful, eclectic bedrooms to in, each inspired by a different blend of Glenmorangie whisky and individually designed by Russell Sage, whilst just outside the house are a further three two-bedroom cottages, sharing the same crafted, vibrant aesthetic.