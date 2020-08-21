Havila Voyages set for Norway debut next spring

Havila Voyages has announced more details of a new way to explore the Norwegian coast from next spring.

The new Norwegian shipping company has ordered four new build ships, designed to be the most environmentally friendly vessels to operate along the iconic coastal route from Bergen to Kirkenes.

The first two ships - Havila Castor and Havila Capella - will operate from the spring.

Two more - Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux – will follow in 2022.

The ships are operating as part of a ten-year government funded contract to sail the historic route, with Havila operating four of the 11 ships departing daily from Bergen.

Matthew Valentine, UK country manager for Havila Voyages, commented: “This has not been an easy year for the travel industry, especially the cruise sector.

“We clearly did not plan to launch a new cruise line during a worldwide pandemic, so it is really heart-warming to have received such a positive response from the UK travel trade.

“We have some exciting plans for the launch of Havila Voyages, and I’m delighted to once again be working with operators and agents from across the UK. We know that the success of our business will rely on us building strong trade partnerships, so I look forward to catching up with as many industry colleagues as possible in the near future.”

Each of the new ships will be fitted with the large battery packs, meaning they can sail through fjords and other vulnerable areas for up to four hours - quietly and emission free.

The batteries will then be charged in the numerous ports along the route, using clean hydropower.

Additionally, the hull has been specially designed to be energy efficient in the Norwegian coastal conditions – using as little power and therefore emissions as possible.

Meanwhile, surplus heat is recovered from the cooling water, the sea and the energy management system.

Image: Syv Søstre