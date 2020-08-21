WTTC launches travel recovery analytics tool

A new in-depth data dashboard highlighting the recovery of travel demand across flights and hotels has been launched by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The technology also examines the shifting intentions of travellers through online travel searches.

The one-stop data shop or Interactive Covid-19 Travel Demand Recovery Dashboard was alongside McKinsey & Company.

This unique tool provides users with easy access to qualitative and quantitative travel data at the global and regional level as well as for 33 major countries around the world, by revealing travel demand since the beginning of the year and is updated on a fortnightly basis.

The dashboard offers a useful way to navigate through a vast array of data as travel demand around the world changes, in response to the gradual reopening of borders as travel restrictions are across the globe are eased.

Free to all WTTC members and non-members, it presents two distinct views based on Google trends and searches, and bookings via research partners in the project.

ForwardKeys provide flights data, while STR shares hotel occupancy levels.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC chief executive, said: “We have created a unique dashboard featuring qualitative and quantitative data to provide the insights which could be crucial to help the tourism sector re-start and map out the path to its recovery.

“Our dashboard will enable decision makers to track the impact of public policies by monitoring the positive and negative fluctuations of flight and hotel bookings and also online travel searches, as well as consumer confidence.

“Data is essential for businesses, government and other organisations to make informed choices and drive the policy which will revive a sector that has suffered disproportionally due to the pandemic.”

More Information

Take a look at the dashboard here.