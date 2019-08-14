Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Oslo, revealed after renovations

Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Oslo, has completed its most extensive renovation ever.

The hotel has been considered a symbol of Norwegian capital since opening in 1975 and has been revamped as part of the group’s biggest ever investment program in the Nordics.

“We are very proud of our renewed and transformed hotel.

“Business travellers here have all they need for the perfect meeting, while leisure guests who are here to get the best Oslo experience can enjoy Nordic cuisine in 26 North Restaurant & Social Club and the international style Summit Bar,” said Tomi Meriläinen, general manager of Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Oslo.

The 22-floor hotel has renovated its restaurant, lobby, guest rooms, meeting and events area and social spaces, in addition to the famous Summit Bar on the 21st floor.

“Today the hotel looks better, the food tastes better and the service level has improved.

“Our talented and experienced team offers Scandinavian friendliness and outstanding service in perfect harmony.

“We strive on being Scandinavian by heart and international by style,” added Meriläinen.

The 26 North Restaurant & Social Club, offering Norwegian tapas among other dishes, has opened in the ground floor.

The kitchen is led by Scott Ferguson, who is originally Australian and is very passionate about the Nordic style of cooking.

Snøhetta has designed the new Summit Bar on the 21st floor, making it one of the most popular bars in the capital.

“This is truly the best sky bar in Norway, with world-class hand-crafted cocktails and spectacular views of the city.

“This is a great supplement to the new and exciting bar scene in Oslo.

“We offer the best view of the capital and here the guests can feel the heart and pulse of Oslo without even leaving the hotel,” Meriläinen continues.

Radisson Hotel Group’s extensive renovation program does not only include this hotel, with a number of properties upgraded in recent year.

Radisson has invested over €110 million in the renovations, in addition to property owners’ significant investments.