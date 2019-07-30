SAS to offer new ski options to British travellers this winter

Scandinavian Airlines has announced the only direct flights between the UK and the brand-new Scandinavian Mountains Airport this winter.

Just a short distance from around 250 slopes in the in Sälen and Trysil regions of Sweden and Norway, the flights offer British skiers easy access to one of Scandinavia’s leading winter sport regions.

The service will operate alongside direct routes from the new airport to Aalborg and Copenhagen.

The new SAS flights from Heathrow to Scandinavian Mountains Airport will operate from December 29th until April 11th and are now on sale.

The weekly service will take around two hours and operate each way on Saturday.

With over 250 slopes at SkiStar’s resorts within a 25-40-minute transfer from the airport, the new SAS services offer an easy new way of getting to the Scandinavian ski resorts and mountain areas in Sälen and Trysil.

SAS and SkiStar are also entering into a strategic partnership which will simplify the booking procedure for all components of a ski package including accommodation, transfers, ski passes and lessons.

Karl Sandlund, executive vice president, commercial, SAS, comments: “We are delighted that SAS is able to offer the first international flights to the new Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

“A short transfer time and weekend flights from the UK mean we hope lots of British winter sport enthusiasts will travel to explore one of Scandinavia’s leading winter sport regions.

“Already working in partnership, we will continue to develop our collaboration with SkiStar to make booking a ski trip as simple as possible.”