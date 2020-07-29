Qatar Airways returns to Helsinki

Qatar Airways has resumed three weekly flights to Helsinki today, and now serves all four Nordic capitals.

The resumption of Helsinki flights will see the national carrier operate 22 weekly flights to the Nordics, with daily flights to Oslo and Stockholm and five weekly flights to Copenhagen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are glad to see Helsinki return to our network, a significant indicator of the recovery of the Nordic travel market.

“With a total of 22 weekly flights to the region we are delighted to be the first Gulf carrier to offer flights to the four Nordic capitals of Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm.

“While the drop in air travel demand due to Covid-19 forced us to temporarily suspend services to Helsinki, we are proud to have never stopped flying to Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

“As we pass the worst of the crisis, we look forward to increasing our services to the Nordic region to support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”