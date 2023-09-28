Globick secures $1.5 million funding round for expansion and technological advancement

Globick, a tours and experiences B2B connectivity platform, is pleased to announce the successful closure of a funding round securing an investment of $1.5 million.

The investment round saw active participation from all existing investors in the company - including venture capital funds and renowned business angels from the travel tech startup ecosystem-, along with the addition of esteemed institutional investors, such as the Institut Català de Finances (ICF), a public bank in Spain.

The raised funds from this investment round will be allocated towards the strategic commercial expansion of the company, further enhancing the technical team responsible for integrating APIs from external suppliers and sellers of tours and experiences.

This strategic move aligns with the vision of Globick – which operates as a robust B2B connectivity platform, offering On-line Travel Agencies, Destination Management Companies and Experiences resellers seamless and direct access to contract with in-destination travel suppliers on a global scale – of becoming the best connected in-destination experiences platform of the market.

With an expanding client base of over 35 customers across 12 different countries, the platform has witnessed a remarkable surge in transaction volume – with a substantial 16-fold increase compared to 2022.

Some of the significant clients leveraging Globick’s services include renowned industry players such as Trip.com, Hellotickets and HIS Group, among others.

Xavier Boixeda, Co-Founder & CEO of Globick, stated, “The trust and participation of our investors will enable us to further solidify our position in the market and accelerate our efforts in establishing Globick as the foremost platform for seamless connectivity within the in-destination experiences industry.”