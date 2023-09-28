Jumeirah hires VP of architecture and spatial design

Jumeirah Group has appointed Joanne Behrens as senior vice president of architecture and spatial design.

The appointment is designed to evolve the Jumeirah brand with a guest-centric design approach, blending creativity, lifestyle and local elements across its physical spaces.

With almost two decades of architectural and design expertise in the luxury hospitality sector, Behrens brings an impressive track record, having collaborated with world-renowned designers and artists to conceive and deliver distinctive designs, fashioning the guest experience with captivating and unique spaces.



Behrens has held senior positions with renowned luxury brands, including most recently Rosewood Hotel Group, where she was vice president of design and project services for the Americas.

Behrens will work closely with Jumeirah Group’s Sustainability Committee to uphold sustainable and inclusive design practices across its portfolio.

With capital assigned to grow its portfolio globally, as well as refine its existing properties, Behrens will play a key role in elevating Jumeirah’s brand vision across all new projects, renovations, and conversions, including Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Dubai, Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva, and Jumeirah Red Sea.

Katerina Giannouka, CEO of Jumeirah Group, said: “Since the creation of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah over two decades ago, Jumeirah has consistently broken boundaries and created the exceptional. Our hotels offer immersive experiences, connecting the most discerning travellers, cultures, and communities.

“As we enter a new era for the Jumeirah brand, we are taking the opportunity to evolve our business and our entire value proposition, with a very human-centric approach. This new role forms an essential part of our vision for Jumeirah to shine brilliantly, with a refined position among the highest echelons of luxury hospitality operators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Hotelier Middle East