Four Seasons UAE Collection to celebrate Global Wellness Day

The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi will celebrate Global Wellness Day on 11 June 2022, with a programme dedicated to igniting a spark in anyone looking to live better. Physical fitness and mental wellness activities will be available for anyone in the UAE to participate in. The experiences on offer encompass the broad wellness spectrum and include beach walk meditation, circuits, recovery sessions, healthy snack tastings and spa consultations.

True to the ethos of Global Wellness Day, the activities that were curated by Christelle Besnier, Senior Director of Spa, Four Seasons UAE, follow the motto of “One day, can change your whole life!”

“Just like a person can strum a guitar for the first time and fall in love with a new passion, the same can be true for wellness,” comments Besnier. “Having an inclusive day to introduce our guests and neighbours to all the dimensions of living well can lead to a true improvement in their lives. If we inspire those who join us to either eat, exercise, sleep or simply feel better, we could create lasting positive change; and this is ultimately what we exist for at The Pearl Spa and Wellness.”

The Global Wellness Day activities are open for complimentary registration on a first-come, first-serve basis, so advance bookings are highly recommended.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, 11 June 2022.