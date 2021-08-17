Foreign Office updates travel advice for India

The Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has eased its Covid-specific travel advice for India, a week after the country was restored to the amber list in the UK.

The country was placed on the red list in April owing to concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

However, the strain has since become the dominant variant in the UK.

Cases in India have sharply declined since a peak in the spring.

The government was criticised for the delay in placing India on the red list, the move coming several weeks after travellers from Pakistan and Bangladesh were all but barred from arrival.

However, the government confirmed earlier this month India would be restored to the amber list from August 8th.

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice for India earlier this week, and is no longer advising against all but essential travel to the country, “based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”.