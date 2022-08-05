Finnair launches flights to Mumbai

Finnair is launching new direct flights from Helsinki to Mumbai in India.

Flights to the iconic Indian city will initially operate three times a week, increasing to four times weekly in November.

Customers will experience Finnair’s state-of-the-art A330, which offers a choice of flying in Business Class or Economy Class.

The new route to Mumbai marks the start of Finnair’s second service to India, with the carrier already flying daily to India’s capital, New Delhi.

Sakari Romu, Finnair’s General Manager for India, said: “We are very excited to start our operations from Mumbai.

“Our three-weekly flights serve our customers not only in providing a connection to Finland but also to our network in the US and major European cities”.

To mark the celebrations, the inaugural flight from Helsinki will depart following a joint ceremony between Finnair and Finavia, the Finnish airport operator.

As a sweet treat, customers onboard will be served specially crafted chocolates from world famous Finnish confectionist Fazer.

Flights will depart Helsinki at 17:55, arriving into Mumbai at 05:15 the following morning. The return flight departs the Indian city at 07:10, arriving into Finnair’s home at 14:05.

Services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections onto Finnair’s worldwide destinations - including top UK airports, London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Finnair ensures a smooth and easy connection for customers between flights in Helsinki, with transfers from as little as 35 minutes, thanks to all services operating from the same innovative world-class terminal.