Jet2.com boosts offering for winter 2022

Jet2.com has put more winter sun destinations on sale from eight UK bases in response to strong demand from customers and independent travel agents.

In addition, the airline and tour operator has revealed details of their winter sun programme from East Midlands Airport.

The tour operator has added more destinations from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airport.

Going on sale are trips to Malaga, Alicante, Faro (Algarve), Malta and Majorca.

Over the coming weeks, new destinations will also be going on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Destinations going on sale from East Midlands Airport include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura) as well as Madeira, Turkey (Antalya), Cyprus (Paphos), Malaga, Alicante, Faro (Algarve) and Majorca.

With up to 320 weekly fights already available next winter, the leisure airline is offering customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying some winter sunshine.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Just weeks after announcing a fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for winter 2022-23, we are very pleased to be expanding our programme and adding even more sunshine hotspots, as well as putting flights and holidays on sale from East Midlands Airport.

“This expansion comes on the back of the great response we have seen from customers and independent travel agents looking to book their winter sunshine nice and early.

“Like we have seen with the first destinations going on sale, we know these additional hotspots and launch of the programme from East Midlands Airport will be just as popular.”