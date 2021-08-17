Ryanair to expand operations from Dublin this winter

Ryanair has confirmed it will launch of four new routes from Dublin this winter.

Passengers will be able to fly to Kosice in Slovakia, Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Sibiu in Romania, as well as Welsh capital, Cardiff.

The low-cost carrier will now offer over 720 weekly flights to 90 destinations from Dublin.

Irish customers can also book with the reassurance of a zero-change fee should plans change.

Ryanair director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are delighted to announce four new winter routes from Dublin.

“Irish families can now book a well-earned winter getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates with a zero-change fee up until the end of December.”