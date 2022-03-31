Hans Airways hopes to offer India connections this summer

Hans Airways, a new British long-haul airline, has reached some significant milestones, taking it closer to realising its plan to start commercial operations in early summer.

Chief executive and founder, Satnam Saini, said he was encouraged that India re-opened to international scheduled flights last weekend.

Last week the company formally confirmed its letter of intent for its first Airbus A330-200 (MSN 950) with a committed contract.

The aircraft is now in Abu Dhabi where it is undergoing maintenance checks with Etihad Engineering, overseen by a Hans Airways liaison engineer.

The management team and board said it was also looking forward to securing a proving flight date imminently from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

This operational milestone will be a precursor to obtaining its Air Operator’s Certificate.

Twelve newly recruited cabin crew members start their training at Birmingham and Manchester next week, engaged through the Resource Group and Neeru Prabhakar, former cabin service director at British Airways.

He joined Hans Airways last month.

This follows the completion of pilot training at the end of January - specifically ground school at IAGO Flight Training, Crawley and simulator training at L3 Harris.

“With the loss of flights operated by India’s Jet Airways and British inclusive tour operators Thomas Cook and Monarch Airlines, there is room for a third UK airline flying between UK and India (complementing British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.)

“All of us are working exceptionally hard and on schedule to be that third UK designated carrier,” commented Barry Humphries, Hans Airways board director and former head of air services policy at the UK Civil Aviation Authority.